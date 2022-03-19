$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.29. Axalta Coating Systems reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.36.

In related news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.19. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

