$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Dana reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dana.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Shares of Dana stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.53. 2,798,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,949. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 2.39. Dana has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

In other Dana news, insider Byron S. Foster purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

