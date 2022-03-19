-$0.34 EPS Expected for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.27). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RYAM stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 905,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $428.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 3.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials (Get Rating)

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.