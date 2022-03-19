$0.47 EPS Expected for Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arco Platform’s earnings. Arco Platform reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Arco Platform will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arco Platform.

A number of research firms have commented on ARCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arco Platform presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Arco Platform by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 9.5% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Arco Platform by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 40,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Arco Platform by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 69,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ARCE traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.70. 78,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.11. Arco Platform has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.50 million, a P/E ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

