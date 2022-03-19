$0.47 EPS Expected for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.43. First Financial Bancorp. posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Financial Bancorp..

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $156.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

FFBC stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.53. 1,405,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.05. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,972,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,840,000 after buying an additional 60,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after purchasing an additional 127,915 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,542,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,615,000 after buying an additional 400,962 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,141,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,826,000 after buying an additional 13,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth $24,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.