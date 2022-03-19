$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $4.19. Arcus Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($1.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to $3.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($3.69). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $4.80. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 13.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCUS shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.43.

NYSE RCUS opened at $35.95 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 83.61 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $304,089.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

