$1.08 EPS Expected for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. First Financial posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). First Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.30 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

NASDAQ THFF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.36. 287,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,810. First Financial has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $47.10. The company has a market capitalization of $553.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average is $43.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,600,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 45,448 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 28,941 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

