$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Monarch Casino & Resort reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $6.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 17.32%.

MCRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCRI stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.40. The company had a trading volume of 135,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,278. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $56.35 and a 12 month high of $86.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.21 and its 200 day moving average is $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

