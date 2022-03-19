$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. GameStop reported sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year sales of $6.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $6.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($2.70). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share.

GME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GameStop has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $78.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 10.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in GameStop by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GME traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,852,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,355. GameStop has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $344.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -44.07 and a beta of -1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.66.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

