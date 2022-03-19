$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61. Crocs reported earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year earnings of $10.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $10.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.55 to $12.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The business had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.44.

Shares of CROX opened at $83.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.25 and its 200-day moving average is $130.80. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.89.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 12,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.35 per share, with a total value of $1,066,940.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 195,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,893,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842 over the last ninety days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $65,099,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Crocs by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 33,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,571,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

