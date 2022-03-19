$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRIGet Rating) (TSE:TRI) will post $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the lowest is $1.64 billion. Thomson Reuters reported sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year sales of $6.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $6.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRIGet Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 89.62%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.30.

TRI traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.50. 547,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,327. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $123.60. The firm has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.78 and a 200 day moving average of $113.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.445 dividend. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 15.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 171.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

