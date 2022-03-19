$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) will announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the highest is $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year sales of $6.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $6.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 171.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRI traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,327. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

