$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) will announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the highest is $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year sales of $6.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $6.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.
Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 171.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TRI traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,327. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.12.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.
Thomson Reuters Company Profile (Get Rating)
Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.
