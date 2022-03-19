$1.70 Million in Sales Expected for IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) will post $1.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IDEX Biometrics ASA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the lowest is $900,000.00. IDEX Biometrics ASA posted sales of $620,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 174.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX Biometrics ASA will report full year sales of $10.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.10 million to $13.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $43.50 million, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Get IDEX Biometrics ASA alerts:

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 115.40% and a negative net margin of 1,146.20%.

Shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.81 million and a PE ratio of -4.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $22.94. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $31.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) by 1,539.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA (Get Rating)

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX Biometrics ASA (IDBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.