105,130 Shares in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 105,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INFL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 51,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA INFL opened at $33.00 on Friday. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $33.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.84.

