12,740 Shares in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Acquired by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,740 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,092,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,162,000 after purchasing an additional 876,707 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,743,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,416 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,561 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,616,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,500,000 after purchasing an additional 18,550 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,825,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares during the period.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.18. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $178.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.41 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 50.73%.

FHB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

