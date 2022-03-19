1,346 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Purchased by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,346 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Home Depot by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot stock opened at $340.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $282.43 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $346.16 and a 200 day moving average of $362.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.