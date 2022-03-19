$141.24 Million in Sales Expected for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) to report sales of $141.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $143.21 million. Lightspeed POS posted sales of $82.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year sales of $543.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $541.81 million to $546.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $722.71 million, with estimates ranging from $675.70 million to $756.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lightspeed POS.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.51 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $96.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

Shares of LSPD traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $29.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,151,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a PE ratio of -55.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average of $60.64. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.