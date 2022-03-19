1,695 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.32. 6,064,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,044,497. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $270.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $166.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

