1,702 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Bought by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

NYSE:DIS opened at $140.30 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $128.38 and a 12-month high of $196.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.43 billion, a PE ratio of 83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

