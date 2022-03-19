$19.97 Million in Sales Expected for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) to announce $19.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.42 million to $20.47 million. AcuityAds reported sales of $21.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full-year sales of $115.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.40 million to $118.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $129.67 million, with estimates ranging from $117.37 million to $140.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). AcuityAds had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATY. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of AcuityAds from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AcuityAds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

NYSE:ATY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.84. 110,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,685. AcuityAds has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.48 million and a PE ratio of 18.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AcuityAds by 1,687.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 224,474 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AcuityAds by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,741 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AcuityAds by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 370,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AcuityAds by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

