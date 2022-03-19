$190,000.00 in Sales Expected for Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) will report sales of $190,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brickell Biotech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130,000.00 and the highest is $300,000.00. Brickell Biotech posted sales of $20,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 850%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will report full year sales of $4.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $470,000.00 to $10.84 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.26 million, with estimates ranging from $1.72 million to $16.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brickell Biotech.

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 163.84% and a negative net margin of 9,770.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBI shares. William Blair started coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ BBI traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.26. 2,077,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,166. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39. Brickell Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBI. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in Brickell Biotech by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 699,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 89,345 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,519,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 442,490 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 44,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

About Brickell Biotech (Get Rating)

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brickell Biotech (BBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.