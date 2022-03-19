$205.77 Million in Sales Expected for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) to post sales of $205.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $205.40 million and the highest is $206.70 million. Cloudflare posted sales of $138.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year sales of $930.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $929.00 million to $933.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $781.74 million to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cloudflare.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.98.

NET traded up $3.53 on Monday, hitting $109.84. 10,407,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,568,523. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cloudflare has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.34 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $4,959,717.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 555,250 shares of company stock valued at $59,417,344. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 230.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

