2,194 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Acquired by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,194 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ANET opened at $131.25 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.53 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 17,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total value of $2,529,977.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total transaction of $191,351.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 727,575 shares of company stock worth $88,573,994 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANET. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.24.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

