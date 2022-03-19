2,450 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Bought by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 542.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Trade Desk by 71.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTD traded up $3.40 on Friday, reaching $68.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,911,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,111,866. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 241.44, a PEG ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average of $79.92.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,969 shares of company stock worth $1,906,466 in the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

