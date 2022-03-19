24,975 Shares in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Bought by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.42. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.07.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

