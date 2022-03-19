$25.91 Million in Sales Expected for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $25.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.00 million and the highest is $37.50 million. Arvinas reported sales of $5.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 367.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year sales of $121.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $206.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $118.47 million, with estimates ranging from $56.00 million to $180.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arvinas.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $1,373,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,460,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,446 shares of company stock worth $4,426,923. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,546,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,961,000 after purchasing an additional 230,284 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.75. 522,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.75. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $108.46.

About Arvinas (Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arvinas (ARVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.