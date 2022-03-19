$264.87 Million in Sales Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) will post $264.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $267.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $263.20 million. WNS reported sales of $228.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Shares of WNS stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.03. The company had a trading volume of 149,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,962. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.25 and its 200 day moving average is $85.10. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,760,000 after buying an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,728,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,432,000 after buying an additional 62,319 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,729,000 after buying an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,159,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,271,000 after buying an additional 146,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in WNS during the 4th quarter worth $95,257,000.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

