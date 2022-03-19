2,701 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Bought by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,701 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Union Pacific makes up 0.6% of Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen raised their target price on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

Shares of UNP opened at $261.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.19. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $270.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

