$294.50 Million in Sales Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) will report $294.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $296.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $293.00 million. Mueller Water Products reported sales of $267.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.10 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

MWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.30. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $17.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

