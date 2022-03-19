$3.82 Billion in Sales Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.83 billion. TE Connectivity posted sales of $3.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year sales of $15.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.62 billion to $15.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.14 billion to $17.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

NYSE:TEL opened at $133.84 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $123.31 and a one year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.14%.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 35.2% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 15.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,113,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,093,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

