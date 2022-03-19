3,035 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Acquired by Wealth CMT

Wealth CMT purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 0.1% of Wealth CMT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $65.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.39. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.86.
