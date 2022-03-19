34,881 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in APA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in APA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in APA by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in APA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in APA by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of APA from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 40,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $39.11. 11,703,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,480,091. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 4.42. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $41.20.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. APA’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

