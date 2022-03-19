358 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $39,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $2.13 on Friday, reaching $287.64. 4,510,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,956,311. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $291.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.66. The company has a market cap of $273.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

In other news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 651,173 shares of company stock valued at $176,985,164 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

