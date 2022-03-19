3,875 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Acquired by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Discover Financial Services stock opened at $115.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.25. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $89.83 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69.
Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.25%.
Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.
