3,875 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Acquired by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.37.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $115.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.25. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $89.83 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

