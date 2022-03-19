$4.04 Billion in Sales Expected for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.07 billion. Bank of New York Mellon posted sales of $3.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year sales of $16.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.41 billion to $16.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.59 billion to $18.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank of New York Mellon.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.30. The stock had a trading volume of 19,449,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average is $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $1,821,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after buying an additional 15,254 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 37.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 220,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after buying an additional 60,098 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 41,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 59.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.