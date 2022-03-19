4J Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

4J Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 20.5% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after acquiring an additional 932,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,444,000 after acquiring an additional 137,441 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,017,000 after acquiring an additional 223,811 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $447.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $443.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $385.34 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

