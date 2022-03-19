51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of JOBS opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.53. 51job has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $79.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.85.

51job ( NASDAQ:JOBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 51job will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 846.1% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 73,766 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in 51job by 7.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in 51job by 46.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in 51job by 5.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in 51job by 19.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

51job Company Profile (Get Rating)

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

