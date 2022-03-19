521 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Bought by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,214,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,256,000 after acquiring an additional 382,398 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,727,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,894,000 after acquiring an additional 276,693 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,171,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,689,000 after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,088,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000,000 after purchasing an additional 34,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter.

NOBL stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.73. 538,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.77.

