$550.09 Million in Sales Expected for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) will post $550.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $532.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $561.20 million. National Vision reported sales of $534.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. National Vision had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EYE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Vision currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.11.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $44.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average is $49.07. National Vision has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

National Vision declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in National Vision by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,356,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,300,000 after buying an additional 743,168 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in National Vision by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 30,784 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. AXA S.A. increased its stake in National Vision by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 247,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,029,000 after buying an additional 53,694 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in National Vision by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,676,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,957,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

