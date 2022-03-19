573 Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in UGI by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in UGI by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UGI shares. Bank of America lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of UGI opened at $35.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

