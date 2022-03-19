596 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Bought by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 596 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $738.59 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $660.15 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $112.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $772.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $860.80.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.50.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

