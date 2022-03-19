62,492 Shares in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Purchased by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 62,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 71.6% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Getty Realty by 177.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 21,436 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 3,110.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 7.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after buying an additional 15,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

NYSE GTY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.34. 620,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,164. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.79 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTY shares. Bank of America lowered Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Getty Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.