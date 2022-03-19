$83.65 Million in Sales Expected for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) to post sales of $83.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.30 million to $85.00 million. Lannett posted sales of $112.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year sales of $348.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $346.80 million to $350.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $348.05 million, with estimates ranging from $345.50 million to $350.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on LCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of LCI opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.14. Lannett has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $6.69.

In other Lannett news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 79,500 shares of company stock worth $68,220. Corporate insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCI. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lannett by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Lannett in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

