Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AADI stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 272,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,601. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.34. Aadi Bioscience has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The stock has a market cap of $395.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AADI. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $7,520,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 1,804.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after buying an additional 293,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 601.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 168,970 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 230,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 131,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

