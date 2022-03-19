AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Kinloch Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Kinloch Capital LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 2.4% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV stock opened at $159.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.33. The company has a market capitalization of $281.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $159.44.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,919 shares of company stock worth $13,261,979 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

