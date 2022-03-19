AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV opened at $159.20 on Thursday. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $159.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,919 shares of company stock valued at $13,261,979 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $965,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 250,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,968,000 after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.