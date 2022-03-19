ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Stock Price Down 3.3% on Insider Selling

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $44.35 and last traded at $44.35. Approximately 4,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 385,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.85.

Specifically, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $92,629.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ABM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.22.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 247.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,317,000 after purchasing an additional 226,582 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 358.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,521,000 after buying an additional 200,082 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,614,000 after buying an additional 149,487 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,922,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ABM Industries by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 164,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

