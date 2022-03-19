Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Accenture’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Accenture updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $10.610-$10.810 EPS.

Shares of ACN traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $323.95. 7,473,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,071. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $332.12 and a 200-day moving average of $350.30. Accenture has a one year low of $261.13 and a one year high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $204.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Accenture alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Accenture by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 90,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,356,000 after buying an additional 68,601 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $684,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.03.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.