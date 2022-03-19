Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.610-$10.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.66 billion-$63.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55 billion.Accenture also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $382.03.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $323.95 on Friday. Accenture has a 1-year low of $261.13 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total transaction of $1,776,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $684,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Accenture by 318.9% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 90,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,356,000 after acquiring an additional 68,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

