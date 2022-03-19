Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Increased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 625.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.03.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $323.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.30. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.13 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $204.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.